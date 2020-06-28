Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Down to $10.09

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.09. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 96,007 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $882.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

