Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.93. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 103,635 shares changing hands.

TLRD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $45.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.