Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.93. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 103,635 shares changing hands.
TLRD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $45.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74.
Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)
Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.
