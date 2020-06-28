Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.30. Avinger shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 173,516 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 270.15% and a negative net margin of 211.96%. On average, analysts predict that Avinger Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.52% of Avinger worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.