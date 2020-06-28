Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.69. Hertz Global shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 658,081 shares.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The stock has a market cap of $240.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,549.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

