Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $83.54

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.77, but opened at $83.54. Novavax shares last traded at $76.18, with a volume of 8,158,269 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Novavax by 14,736.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

