SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.85. SAFE T GRP LTD/S shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 15,747 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative net margin of 254.27% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAFE T GRP LTD/S stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 28.17% of SAFE T GRP LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

