GNC (NYSE:GNC) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.66. GNC shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 11,631,993 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNC shares. ValuEngine lowered GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.21.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). GNC had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $472.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GNC Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNC. FMR LLC lifted its position in GNC by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GNC by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GNC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GNC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About GNC (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

