Morgan Stanley Sells 9,618 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $36,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 142.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

