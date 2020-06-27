Morgan Stanley Sells 6,321 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Advance Auto Parts worth $34,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

NYSE:AAP opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.