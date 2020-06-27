United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 227,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 569,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 330,307 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 415,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,009,000 after buying an additional 52,908 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 188,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,711 shares of company stock valued at $761,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

