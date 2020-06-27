Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Patterson Companies worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 423,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 853.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 397,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

