Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes $2.23 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Shares of AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

