One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

