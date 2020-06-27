Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Navient by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Navient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,002,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAVI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

