Morgan Stanley Purchases 596,255 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 233.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,255 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $36,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $698,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,478,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 65,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $4,942,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,509.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,214 shares of company stock worth $17,283,254. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

