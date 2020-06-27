APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.27% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $90,904,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ AMED opened at $205.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day moving average is $179.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.53.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total value of $1,580,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,933. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.