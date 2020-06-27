Atom Investors LP Buys 6,806 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 608.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

