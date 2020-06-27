Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 215,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 49,987 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $129,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $82,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,896 shares of company stock worth $4,662,332 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

