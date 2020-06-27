Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.