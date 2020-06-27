Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

