Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Penn National Gaming worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.