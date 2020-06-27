Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,322 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Shares of HAS opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

