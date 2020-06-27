Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

