Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

