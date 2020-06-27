Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $454,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $63,731,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 571.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,939 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $41,163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,495 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after purchasing an additional 870,683 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

DEI stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

