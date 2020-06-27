Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 13,714 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research lowered ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

