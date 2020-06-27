Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Docusign worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Docusign by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total value of $1,290,967.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,330,432.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,244 shares of company stock worth $47,950,109 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $180.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.53.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

