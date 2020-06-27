Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Signet Jewelers worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

SIG stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

