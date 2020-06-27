Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,873 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Floor & Decor worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 64,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $3,790,219.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,392 shares in the company, valued at $15,352,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,005,358 shares of company stock worth $306,245,747 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

