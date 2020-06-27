Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 286.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,989,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 327,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.67%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

