Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $503,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $163,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nucor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after acquiring an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nucor by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 417,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after acquiring an additional 409,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Nucor by 59.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NYSE NUE opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

