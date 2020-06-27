Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 142.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.13% of Ambarella worth $35,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 283,255 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $48,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,188.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,484 shares of company stock worth $849,960 in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $44.86 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

