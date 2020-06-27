Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,632,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,828,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WDR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE:WDR opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $984.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.49. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.