Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 78,993 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,993 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rayonier by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rayonier by 129.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,162,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 654,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

