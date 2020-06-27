Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 102,839 Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 34,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cosan Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.83. Cosan had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

