Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 26,842 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Bancorp worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 208,627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 379,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

CADE stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

