Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $785,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $65.35 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Braun purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $494,798.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

