Morgan Stanley Has $37.81 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Entergy worth $37,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Entergy by 110.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.79. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

