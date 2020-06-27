Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $501,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE HWC opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

