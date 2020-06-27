Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,071,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Boise Cascade Co has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCC. TheStreet downgraded Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

