Providence First Trust Co Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,912,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,721,078,000 after buying an additional 148,274 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 913.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 42,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 31.5% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

