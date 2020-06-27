Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.39.

CRSP stock opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 798,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,214 shares of company stock worth $17,283,254. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

