Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.06% of Gentherm worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 459.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

THRM stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on THRM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

