APG Asset Management N.V. Has $9.50 Million Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Fortis worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,794,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,645 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,083,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,161,000 after acquiring an additional 323,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTS shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

FTS stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

