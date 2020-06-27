Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Patterson Companies worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after buying an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 734,285 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 829,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

