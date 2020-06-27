Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.91 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,972 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.81% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $35,768,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.65 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $40.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

