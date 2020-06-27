APG Asset Management N.V. Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.80% of Realogy worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,706,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,326,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 624,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 125.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 448,077 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

RLGY stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

