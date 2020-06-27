Schroder Investment Management Group Has $878,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $253,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $64,592,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $135.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.