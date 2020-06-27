Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,841 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,234,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 152,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWNK. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $4,028,538.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,538.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709 over the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

