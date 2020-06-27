Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $4,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

APEI stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $373,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

